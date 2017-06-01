Tennessee Attorney General asked to consider lawsuit against drug manufacturers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against five leading opioid manufacturers, Tennessee’s Attorney General has been asked to consider similar legal action.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed the lawsuit, accusing the companies of intentionally misleading patients about how addictive the pills are.

The opioid epidemic has also hit Tennessee particularly hard.

There are more opioid prescriptions in Tennessee than there are people.

“We have a true crisis in our state,” said Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell. “And we want to address it.”

Speaker Harwell sent a letter to Attorney General Herbert Slatery, asking him to review the lawsuit filed in Ohio and consider taking similar legal action.

“To some extent, drug manufacturers have misled how addictive these prescriptions are.”

Speaker Harwell said she’ll defer to the Attorney General to decide if a lawsuit is necessary.

Harwell also stated she does hope that if a lawsuit is filed by the state. If the court sides with the state, the money would go toward helping people battling addiction.

“Really what we’re looking for is some assistance in helping people go through rehabilitation programs and to pay for those programs,” Harwell said. “To help them come off of what is really a crisis.”