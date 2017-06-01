Suspect wanted for stealing from cars parked outside Smyrna gyms

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing credit cards from cars outside gyms in Smyrna.

Smyrna police reported the vehicle burglaries occurred at both Planet Fitness and Gold’s Gym.

The suspect used the stolen cards to purchase items at the Smyrna Target, according to police.

He is believed to drive a tan sedan with front-end damage and is suspected of committing similar crimes in Hendersonville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5146.