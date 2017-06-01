Scabies outbreak reported at Antioch detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inmates at a women’s detention center in Antioch are being quarantined after a scabies outbreak.

It happened at the CCA Facility, and multiple sources confirmed to News 2 the outbreak has led to inmates being unable to go to criminal court.

According to Davidson County Judge Steve Dozier, at least one attorney who was meeting with her client at the facility has contracted the skin disease. Due to that attorney’s condition, the judge said a murder trial, which was supposed to begin on Monday, has been delayed by a month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scabies is caused by an infestation on the skim of the human itch mite. The mite burrows into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays eggs, causing intense itching and a pimple-like rash.

The scabies mite usually is spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies. Click here to read more from the CDC.