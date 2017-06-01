Residents meet with hookah lounge management, police to discuss murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police officers and community leaders met with residents Thursday night to, in part, discuss the murder at an East Nashville hookah lounge.

The Inglewood Neighborhood Association holds a community meeting every month. This time, the general manager of Cloud IX Hookah Bar and Lounge hoped to assuage any fears residents have after a murder took place in the parking lot last month.

27-year-old Nigel Phill was gunned down in the early morning hours of May 14. His killer has still not been caught.

His fiancée, Alexis Harris, was at the meeting and said she didn’t blame the club.

“I blame whoever held the gun,” Harris told News 2. “It’s frustrating knowing someone like that is walking around. I’m scared for my children and myself. I don’t want to go out.”

Harris and Phill had been together three years and were engaged. They also had a nine-month-old daughter together.

But some of those who live and work near the lounge didn’t feel the same way. They didn’t think the hookah lounge should stay.

“It’s brought an element into the community, which is a residential family-oriented community, that really doesn’t fit well,” said John Harris, who owns a building next to Cloud IX.

Harris said he had trouble with the bar’s patrons.

“It’s not an appropriate use for this area,” Harris said.

Cloud IX said at the meeting that they’ve added additional security in the parking lot. They’ve also added more surveillance cameras and a valet service to help with parking issues.

Metro Police stated they hadn’t received many complaints against the club.

Investigators said they have received tips about Phill’s murder and hope to get his case closed and justice served, soon.