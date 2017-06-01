Preds look to bounce back as Stanley Cup Final moves to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators returned to Nashville late Wednesday night after dropping both Game 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Pittsburgh.

As the series comes to Nashville, thousands will pack downtown as the Preds look to bounce back to even up the series at home.

Alan Jackson will play a free concert on Lower Broadway on Saturday before the first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Jackson will take the stage at 4:45 p.m. as part of the “Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose.”

Broadway will be closed between Fifth and Third avenues. The site will open to the public at 3 p.m. each of those days with a concert beginning at 4 p.m., a pre-game broadcast will be aired beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the games start at 7 p.m.

Lawn chairs and bags 12×12 and smaller will be allowed at Broadway Smash. No backpacks or coolers are permitted. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday and Monday nights.

“Nashville knows how to celebrate world-class sports with world-class music and the world’s best hockey fans,” Mayor Megan Barry said. “Only in Nashville could you have A-list artists on hand and excited to help the city come together for great music while we cheer on our Nashville Predators. We can’t thank the fans enough for their enthusiasm and all the Metro agencies and community partners who will make these events possible.”

