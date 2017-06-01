Police investigate break-in at 3rd and Lindsley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at the 3rd and Lindsley music venue early Thursday morning in downtown Nashville.

Officers were called to the venue on Third Avenue South around 4:45 a.m.

The manager was nearby completing paperwork when he heard the sound of glass breaking.

Someone had thrown a cinder block through the window, climbed inside and rummaged through the cash register.

Nothing was taken from the store and the suspect ran away.

No additional information was available.