Police investigate break-in at 3rd and Lindsley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at the 3rd and Lindsley music venue early Thursday morning in downtown Nashville.
Officers were called to the venue on Third Avenue South around 4:45 a.m.
The manager was nearby completing paperwork when he heard the sound of glass breaking.
Someone had thrown a cinder block through the window, climbed inside and rummaged through the cash register.
Nothing was taken from the store and the suspect ran away.
No additional information was available.