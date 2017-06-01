Over $7K, 3 guns stolen from cars in Clarksville subdivisions

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating after over $7,500 and three guns were stolen from at least nine vehicles last week.

Clarksville police reported the thefts occurred on May 25 between 1 and 4 a.m. in several subdivisions off Trenton Road.

Authorities referred to these types of burglaries as “car-hopping,” where suspects walk through neighborhoods looking for unsecured vehicles.

Clarksville police released surveillance video of one suspect, who is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing pants tucked into cowboy boots, a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a large backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville police at 931-645-8277.