Nashville murder suspect in custody after pursuit, crash on I-65

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville murder suspect who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 list has been taken into custody after a pursuit and crash on Interstate 65 North.

Kevin Tidwell was wanted by police for a deadly shooting in South Nashville that happened over the weekend.

According to Metro police, he was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene and it is unclear how many vehicle may be involved in the crash.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 11:30 a.m.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.