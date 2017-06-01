Nashville mayor still committed to meeting goals of Paris agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry says she’s committed to meeting the goals of the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull from the pact.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord,” the president announced Thursday.

Trump said the U.S. would try to re-enter but only if it can get more favorable terms.

But Nashville’s mayor says she’ll honor the terms of the climate agreement regardless, saying she plans to continue to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and work with both corporations and decisions to do the same, “even if the President is not.”

Her full statement reads:

The United States of America should be a global leader in addressing the dire impact of climate change on our civilization, and it is very disappointing that President Trump does not see that. As a member of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, I am committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, and working with corporations and citizens to do the same, even if the President is not. There’s too much at stake for cities not to lead on this issue, and Nashville will.