Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Antioch, Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Davidson County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were trapped in Antioch near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Road and in Madison near the intersection of Alta Loma Drive and Gallatin Road North.

The health department will visit both neighborhoods Thursday to pass out mosquito protection and educational materials while staff will treat any areas were mosquito larvae is present.

No human cases reported in Davidson County and health officials said there are no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

Officials said there were six human cases of the virus in Tennessee in 2016. One case was fatal.

People can get West Nile virus after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most human infections are mild. People over age 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe disease and should try to avoid mosquito bites.

Residents are advised to use insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants, drain standing water and install window screens