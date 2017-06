NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a Charlotte Pike bank Thursday.

It happened at the Fifth Third Bank around 11:20 a.m.

Police said the unidentified man approached a teller and told her to hand over money.

The teller complied and the man fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity or whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous.