Man dies after being shot in head at Franklin, Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed in Franklin, Kentucky early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Stewart Street just after midnight.

First responders found a man shot in the head. He was transported to Franklin Medical Center where he was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Franklin police reported the victim died from his injuries during surgery.

No additional information was released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frankin police 270-586-8824.