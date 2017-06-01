Is Bridgestone Arena the loudest place in the NHL?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A night out at Bridgestone is not for the faint of heart as any out-of-towner will tell you the same.

“I heard this is the loudest arena in the NHL,” noted one man on Broadway.

“I hear they’re a riot, and the fans are all into it,” chimed in another tourist.

What can Pittsburgh expect when Broadway beckons this weekend?

Doctor James Roth, ENT Dr. with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, says the Pens can expect an earful.

“That’s actually one of the things we’re kind of known for,” noted Dr. Roth. “The intensity and the sound.”

So – how loud are we talking?

Network engineers at 102.5 The Game recorded a peak of 129.4 decibels during the Western Conference Finals.

Courtesy of our network engineer @marshallweidner. Forsberg goal exceeded 129 dB!! pic.twitter.com/IOk5yZIFZ0 — 102.5 The Game (@1025TheGame) May 19, 2017

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the loudest roar recorded at an indoor sporting event ranked in at 130.4 decibels.

“You’re starting to get around the level of a jet engine at that time,” said Dr. Roth. “So, it’s quite intense.”

According to dangerousdecibels.org, that decibel level reading is louder than a rock concert, on par with a jet engine, and just softer than gunfire.

All of the above can be detrimental to your hearing.

No cause for concern though. All you need is preparation for when the crowd catches fire.

“It’s all anticipation. Especially if you have small children, they tend to be more afraid of loud noises,” said Dr. Roth. “Either foam inserted ear plugs, or headset ear plugs can be very good at noise cancellation, and can bring that level down to a more safe level.”

It’s possible the Predators may need ear plugs – in case the crowd cranks it up a notch in Game 3.

“I want to see us be as loud as we possibly can,” said Dr. Roth. “Show Pittsburgh what we’re made of.”

There were rumors that an official from the Guinness Book of World Records was in town for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final last week, but officials with Guinness said the statement was false.