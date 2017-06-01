Documentary of energy production, mining screened in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just hours after President Donald Trump announced his plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate agreement, a National Geographic Documentary exploring energy production and mining was screened in Nashville.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Bloomberg Philanthropies were co-hosts of the National Geographic Documentary Films screening, “From the Ashes” at the Belcourt Theater.

The screening was scheduled before the Paris agreement news came Thursday.

The film explored contentious topics such as energy production, coal and the mining industry in the United States.

Following the screening, there was a panel discussion on the future of the coal industry under President Trump’s administration.

Panelists included Mary Anne Hitt of the Beyond Coal Campaign, Ben Gilmer of Refresh Appalachia, and Dr. Sanmi Areola with the Metro-Nashville Public Health Department.

Mayor Barry was scheduled to give introductory remarks before the panel discussion.

