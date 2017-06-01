Complex makes changes to keep tenants safe after Murfreesboro teen killed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro apartment complex where a teen was shot and killed during an attempted robbery is making changes to keep tenants safe.

Kendrick Love, 18, was shot in the torso outside the Gateway Apartments on May 16. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just over two weeks after Love’s shooting death, the apartment said it is working to increase awareness and keep their residents feeling safe.

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers are with the family of Kendrick Love,” the apartment said in a release. “We are working proactively to ensure we are taking actions to deter instances like this from happening in the future.”

The apartment complex also stated it had recently built a seven foot privacy fence around a majority of the property.

It also said it is working to implement a resident-only key-card system for the complex’s back exit. An established lighting plan and other safety features are also expected to be put in place.

“Our most important priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and their families. There is nothing more important,” said Director of Property Management Angie Joyner.

Love or the accused gunmen were not residents of the Gateway Apartments.

Three people have since been taken into custody.