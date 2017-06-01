Car thefts up in Metro’s Midtown Hills Precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police report car thefts are up in its Midtown Hills Precinct.

The area includes a large swath of southern Davidson County and is bordered by Hillsboro Pike on the west and Nolensville Pike on the east.

According to Metro police’s crime data year-to-date, the number of cars stolen in that particular area of Nashville has nearly doubled.

As of May 27, 111 cars were reported stolen in the Midtown Hills Precinct compared to 63 during the same time period last year.

While violent crime is not as common in this particular precinct, a string of robberies on Villa Place has concerned police.

Officers have increased their presence in the area as a result.

Last week, Metro police released photos of men suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint as she unloaded groceries from her car.

In April, two people were robbed at gunpoint as they sat outside their Villa Place home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.