Amid Trump orders, Nashville mulls sanctuary city-like rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville officials are proposing sanctuary city-like standards in response to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes and Colby Sledge announced their legislation in a news conference Wednesday.

Unless required under federal or state law or court order, the proposal says the city couldn’t help enforce federal immigration laws, respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests or review someone’s citizenship.

It says metro government will only honor immigration-related detention requests under a warrant.

A related proposal seeks to bar immigrant detention at Davidson County jail.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition says the city would be the first in Tennessee with such ordinances.

Mayor Megan Barry says she doesn’t think the legislation would change metro government’s practice of not engaging in immigration enforcement activities.