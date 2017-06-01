Active shooter training held with students at Wilson County middle school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency workers in Wilson County now have the necessary training and knowledge on how to respond if tragedy strikes at a local school.

At Watertown Middle School Thursday afternoon, officers from several departments and EMS workers participated in active shooter training.

Elliott McGuire, a ninth grader, also participated in the training. He played the role of a student who was shot in the stomach.

“The whole time I was shaken to the core. I was shaking in place, I lost connection to the real world. Even if you are the strongest man on earth this is going to shake you to your core,” said McGuire.

News 2 attached a camera to McGurie’s body so we could see things from his perspective. He described how he was feeling because he said the training seemed so real.

“You feel terrified. Scared, you don’t know what the person is going to do to you next,” he said.

Student Scott Savel played the role of a victim who was shot in the leg. He says the experience was more than what he was expecting.

“When they first started shooting and everything, it made me jump big time, I didn’t expect it to be that loud,” said Savel.

Both students say this was a training they won’t forget, but the hope they never have to put what they learned to a real life test.

Since January of 2016, there have been nearly 20 shooting incidents inside schools across the United States.