21-year-old motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a Murfreesboro crash Wednesday evening.

The accident involving a 2001 Suzuki GS-6 and another vehicle happened near the intersection of Medical Center Parkway and Warren Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Andrew Ahrens was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford before being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An update on his condition was not immediately known and the accident remains under investigation.