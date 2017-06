COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Columbia are searching for a 15-year-old who did not return home Wednesday night.

Xtavius Smith was last seen at Cedar Points Apartments on Theta Pike around 7 p.m.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Columbia police said he was last seen wearing a gray Columbia Central sweat shirt, black sweat pants and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727.