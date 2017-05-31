Woman arrested after using vehicle as weapon while evading Metro officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted for using her vehicle as a weapon while evading officers was arrested early Wednesday morning after again attempting to flee from police.

Metro police were searching for 47-year-old Angela Frame Sage after she fled from officers Tuesday afternoon in her 1994 silver Mitsubishi sedan at a Charlotte Pike tire shop.

Sage was wanted on outstanding warrants charging felony reckless endangerment and other charges.

When officers moved in to arrest Sage, she reportedly put her car in reverse and intentionally damaged a police vehicle before ramming an iron gate and multiple fences, causing four officers and two citizens to run out of her path.

Around 1:45 a.m., Sage’s vehicle was spotted by police on 40th Avenue. Knowing she would likely try to flee, officers placed spike strips in front and behind her vehicle.

When Sage returned to her car, police said she did drive away and was quickly stopped on Briley Parkway North near mile marker 21.

Metro police told News 2 Sage has fled from police at least four times before and had 16 warrants on file for traffic-related incidents.