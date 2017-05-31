Trespasser arrested after Franklin construction site manager attacked

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 43-year-old man accused of trespassing and attacking a construction site manager has been charged with aggravated assault.

Gerard Kalbfell was taken into custody on Tuesday after the alleged incident happened at a Tower Circle construction site last Friday.

According to a release, the construction site manager challenged Kalbfell who was reportedly trespassing at the property around 8 p.m.

During the encounter, Kalbfell is accused of choking and punching the victim. He also allegedly used a bottle to hit the victim in the mouth and head.

The victim was eventually able to run to a passing car for help and was taken to Williamson County Medical Center for treatment.

Kalbfell fled the scene and was taken into custody after an investigation.

He is charged with aggravated assault and is free on a $25,000 bond. Kalbfell is due in court on June 8.