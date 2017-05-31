Tennessee penguins pledge loyalty to Preds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Support for the Nashville Predators goes well beyond Nashville.

News 2 found even penguins support the Preds. Not the penguins from Pittsburgh, but penguins at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

The penguin trainers added a few special touches to the exhibit Tuesday; flying the Stand With Us banner, wearing Predators jerseys during feeding time and giving the flightless birds Preds pucks to play with.

The trainers explained to visitors of the exhibit they wanted to support the Preds during their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

“We do realize the irony that we have penguins and the Preds are playing the Penguins, but we do want to root for our local teams, we do want to support the Preds and our own penguins are secret Preds fans, I think,” said trainer Holly Gibson.

The staff told News 2 penguins natural predators include seals, sharks and orcas.

We can now add a certain saber-tooth tiger named Gnash to that list.

