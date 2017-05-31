Suspect sought in fatal South Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have sworn out an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in South Nashville.

Metro police believe 23-year-old Kevin Tidwell had a verbal argument with Jesus Flores, 24, at a convenience store on Richards Road just before Flores was gunned down on McCall Street around 11:30 p.m.

Flores was shot in the chest and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Surveillance video shows Tidwell in a late-model Ford F-150 following the Nissan Maxima Flores was riding in as it pulled away from the store.

Metro police said Tidwell is alleged to have fired shots from the pickup truck as he passed the Maxima.

Tidwell was arrested in April 2016 for allegedly stealing a truck in Midtown and nearly running over two men.

When Tidwell was 19, he was questioned by police for his involvement in the murder of a family of three in West Nashville.

Anyone with information regarding Tidwell, who is known to frequent the South Nashville and Antioch areas, is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME. He is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.