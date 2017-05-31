Rock slide shuts down Highway 25 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rock slide that happened Tuesday afternoon has shut down Highway 25 in Smith County.

At least one vehicle, a pickup truck, was hit by a large boulder as portions of the bluff came crumbling down. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 2 they’ve been blasting in the area to move the rock wall further from the road, about 60 feet, for safety reasons.

Officials believe recent rainfall caused the rocks to become loose and fall onto the highway.

“The debris fell about 500 feet away from where our workers were working. But we do feel the rain this weekend probably did loosen up some of the debris,” said Kathryn Schulte with TDOT.

It’s the same area where a rock slide closed the highway for weeks in 2013.

The area was shut down to drivers for safety reasons. Contractors are meeting with the mayor Tuesday to discuss how long it will take to complete the project.

The road is blocked off right in front of a family owned bait shop. Co-owner of C & M Bait Shop, Larry Cripps, says he is a little concerned about how this road closure might affect business, but he says the most important thing is safety.

“We are very grateful that people still have access to our store. As long as they can make the drive down here, we will stay fully stocked,” he told News 2.

Officials hope to have the roadway reopened in a reasonable amount of time.