Police take selfie with drunk guy after driving him home

LAUNCESTON, Australia (WCMH) – After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man.

It happened in Tasmania, an island state off of the mainland of Australia.

Officers helped the man get home after a taxi driver called for help and then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him.

“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home,” Tasmmania police said on Facebook.

Police said they don’t normally drive people home who are suffering from the effects of alcohol, but they decided home would be the safest place for him.

The photo went viral after the photo was posted to Reddit Sunday.