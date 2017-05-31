Over 10K have appealed property assessment so far in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 10,000 Davidson County homeowners have appealed their property assessments, and there is still three weeks left for homeowners to do so.

The property assessor’s office sent out appraisal letters in April. Homeowners learned what Davidson County believes their property is worth.

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite says they determine home value by what is the most probable price a property would sell for in an open market under normal conditions.

This year saw a historic increase in property values; the average increase was 37 percent.

The last time a property assessment was done for Davidson County was in 2013. The average increase was 7 percent.

Many of those who appealed this year are worried they’ll pay more in property taxes, and for those whose property assessment is higher than the county average of 37 percent, they will pay more.

Some people in East Nashville reported increases of up to 200 percent.

Wilhoite said she’s determined to let people know it’s their right to appeal.

“We want to hear from property owners,” Wilhoite said. “We’re not trying to stick it to them. We want to be fair and show them what we’ve done to arrive at values and we also want them to share with us information that we may not know. Who knows the property better than the property owner?”

The good news is that Wilhoite and Mayor Barry announced that there will be a tax rate decrease. Under state law, a municipality cannot collect more money in taxes after a property assessment is done.

For those in the General Services District, your rate will go from 3.924 percent to 2.755 percent.

Those in the Urban Services District will see the rate drop from 4.516 percent to 3.155 percent.

Mayor Megan Barry also has said there will not be a tax rate increase request in her budget.

Still, hundreds of people believe Davidson County got it wrong with 9,800 appealing online in what’s called an “informal appeal.”

Over 1,000 scheduled formal hearings where they will meet with a hearing officer at the Property Assessor’s Office starting June 1.

Each person will have 15 to 30 minutes to make their case. The last day to schedule a hearing is June 23.

If you miss the date this year, you can appeal your property assessment every year. This year, that process begins in October.

Wilhoite says each appeal will be reviewed and the decision will be mailed out to the homeowner.

To schedule a hearing, call 615-862-6059 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.