Nashville ranks among U-Haul’s top destination cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville ranks No. 29 on U-Haul’s list of “Top 50 U.S. Destination Cities.”

The latest ranking is a more than seven percent increase in arrivals compared to 2015.

The data comes from annual migration trends, and shows that from Memorial Day 2016 to 2017, there were more than 1.7 million one-way truck rentals, and a lot of them ended up in the Nashville-area.

“We invite new opportunities in Nashville. We used to be known just for country music and now we’re known for our medical field, now we’re known for restaurants and stuff like that, and people want to be here,” said Jeff Porter, Marketing President for U-Haul of Nashville.

Porter said the numbers prove that more and more people are becoming “do-it-yourselfers.”

“They want to know that their belongings are being taken care of and they will take care of it better than a company would,” he told News 2.

Porter said their most popular area right now is Murfreesboro, followed by downtown Nashville. He also said around 45 percent of U-Haul moves occur now through Labor Day.

Houston is the No. 1 U-Haul destination city for the eighth year in a row, followed by Chicago, San Antonio, Orlando and Austin. Click here to see the full list.

