Nashville family hopes accused killer is behind bars soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for an accused killer charged in a deadly drive-by shooting in Antioch.

The suspect is now among the TBI’s Most Wanted, and the victim’s fearful family hopes the manhunt will end soon.

“Nobody understands why,” explained a family member, who wished to remain anonymous with the suspect still at large. “It was a senseless act.”

The senseless act unfolded where Antioch Pike splits into McCall Road.

Authorities say the situation started over on Richards Road, after an argument between Jesus Alberto Flores and Kevin Tidwell.

Flores and a friend would drive away, with Tidwell tailing close behind in a Ford truck.

Police say Tidwell fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Flores.

“His brother told us that night,” noted the family member. “He said my brother’s been shot, I didn’t believe it.”

Kevin Tidwell, 23, is a documented gang member, according to the TBI. He’s now on the Top 10 Most Wanted list.

News 2 was on the scene just last year as Tidwell was arrested following a short chase, for car theft, burglary, and vandalism.

“Everybody in Antioch, any area close, is in danger, because this man is dangerous,” said the family member. “He has no fear to kill anyone, and that’s the sad part. It’s like he’s not even human.”

The victim, a beloved brother, nephew, son, and father, leaves behind a wife and a little daughter.

His family is now struggling to find the money for funeral services. Anyone interested in donating is urged to visit their Go Fund Me page.