Longtime Nashville firefighter laid to rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department said goodbye to one of their own Wednesday after a longtime firefighter passed away last Friday.

Kim West was a truck engineer and served the department for nearly 20 years.

West died last week just two days after undergoing surgery.

His longtime friend, and retired Nashville Fire Captain Mark Morris, said while West’s character around the fire house will be missed, his legacy will endure.

“He was first a great man of faith,” Morris said. “He loved the Lord and he was bold in his faith. He loved his job as a fireman, he loved his brothers. He was a great friend to anybody in need. He was just a great friend and loved to duck hunt.”

West, 57, leaves behind two children.

Firefighters from Goodlettsville and Hendersonville lined the streets Wednesday while his family took him from his church to the cemetery on Dickerson Pike.