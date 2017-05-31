Fisher: Predators feel good going into Game 2 Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is not letting a loss in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final get them down.

The Predators dramatically outshot the Penguins 29-12 in Pittsburgh Monday night and outplayed them most of the game despite not taking home the win.

Captain Mike Fisher said the team feels good going into Game 2.

“We’re just getting prepared, mentally and physically. We know we’ve got to be better. Certain parts of the game were OK, but we didn’t get the win,” Fisher said. “Tonight is a huge one, no question.”

“We’ve got another chance tonight,” said Roman Josi. “It’s Game 2 and we are a confident group. We have to be better. We didn’t get it done in Game 1.”

“Obviously we’re going to be focused,” said Mattias Ekholm. “We’re going to even the series, but if we don’t, we go home, and we have two home games.”

The Predators are 7-1 so far for home games in the playoffs, so if they can steal the game Wednesday night, they are in business.

The game begins at 7 p.m. Central from PPG Paints Arena.