COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for a 53-year-old woman who has been missing since the weekend.

Robin Williams was last seen in Columbia on Sunday. Police said she may be with a man only known as Brian.

Williams is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.