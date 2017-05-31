Chris Stapleton cancels CMA Fest performance, postpones tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Chris Stapleton announced on Wednesday he has cancelled his performance at next week’s CMA Music Fest in downtown Nashville.

Stapleton did not give a reason for the cancellation. He is also postponing his “The All-American Road Show” tour for the next three weeks.

In a release, Stapleton’s team apologized for any inconvenience and asked fans to hold onto their tickets for the time being.

Click here for a list of shows the award-winning singer is working to reschedule.