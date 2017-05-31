Charges to be withdrawn against Preds catfish tosser in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – One day after a Nolensville man was charged for throwing a catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the district attorney’s office says the charges will be withdrawn.

Jacob Waddell was issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting a meeting.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office said, “Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges. As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner.”

Waddell, 36, was immediately ejected from the game on Monday night.

Later that same night, country superstar Carrie Underwood tweeted Waddell was her hero.