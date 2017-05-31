Catfish tosser says Penguins fans are ‘kind of weak’

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nolensville man is calling himself a “redneck who outsmarted their entire arena” after police filed charges against him for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Pittsburgh police, 36-year-old Jacob Waddell was issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting a meeting.

Waddell tweeted Tuesday morning, “Charge they may, charge they might, that catfish still hit the ice last night! Go Preds!”

He was immediately ejected from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m. #CatfishGuy began trending on Twitter immediately after with thousands weighing in, including country star Carrie Underwood and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Waddell told News 2 Penguins fans don’t have anything on Preds fans.

“Their crowd was kind of weak, I’ve been in louder churches than that arena. I don’t have any reason to go back there, their team is amazing, their fans are so-so, not nearly like Smashville fans, they’ll find out what real fandom is like when they come here for sure,” said Waddell.

A GoFundMe account to pay Waddell’s legal expenses has already raised nearly $2,000.

And while he may be a growing legend in Smashville, some people in Pittsburgh were not so kind to him.

“Some Pittsburgh people are trying to kill the moment, saying ‘you’re a redneck, you’re a hillbilly,’ which I’m both of those. But I still outsmarted their entire arena and was able to get a catfish on the ice.” explained Waddell.

Nashville’s mayor Megan Barry weighed in, saying, “We would hope that in the spirit of good sportsmanship that any charges for throwing a catfish onto the ice would be quickly dismissed.”

PETA even weighed in on the news with the organizations VP Tracy Reiman responded to the charges against Waddell.

She said, in full, “Whether catfish or cat, it’s never acceptable to toss any sensitive, intelligent animal’s body onto the ice during a hockey game. PETA appreciates PPG Paints Arena’s swift action to eject the fan and have him charged with several crimes, which will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior will not be tolerated. We trust that all NHL arenas will follow suit.”

The Predators fell to the Penguins 5-3 in Monday night’s game.

