Catfish toss seen around world makes waves at Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The catfish toss seen around the world Monday is making waves all the way to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

Just before word Wednesday morning that charges will be dropped “in a timely manner” against the Nashville Predators fan who tossed a catfish on the ice during the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh, a Tennessee House member indicated hewas drafting a proclamation honoring the team and fan Jacob Waddell.

The Nolensville resident, who was ejected from the game after flinging the catfish onto the ice, was facing several minor charges.

RELATED: #CatfishGuy says Penguins fans are ‘kind of weak’

Representative Bryan Terry, who works with Waddell at a Lebanon medical facility, is sponsoring the proclamation, which first honors Predators fans for being “the most passionate in hockey.”

In citing the incident, the draft language of the proclamation indicates Waddell, “tossed a catfish on the hallowed ice of PPG Paints Arena during Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals and whereas now that a Smashville catfish has hit the ice in NHL Stanley Cup Finals, the Legend of the Catfish shall be known to all sports fans.”

A spokesperson for Tennessee House Republicans said Terry plans to give the proclamation before Game 3 Saturday in Smashville.