Burger Republic debuts Stanley Cup themed milkshake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee business are showing their support for the Nashville Predators during their Stanley Cup Playoffs run in unique ways.

The team at Burger Republic has whipped up a tasty treat for Preds fans to enjoy.

The “Gold Monster” shake is made with homemade vanilla ice cream, brown sugar syrup, caramel and bourbon.

Owner Drew Jackman and his staff worked over the weekend to make a life-size Stanley Cup replica out of materials they purchased at Tractor Supply.

You can visit their location in The Gulch to see it for yourself.

Burger Republic is also serving beer in some unique Stanley Cup mugs.

Burger Republic has three locations; The Gulch, Lenox Village off Nolensville Road and Mt. Juliet.

When you are making a replica Stanley Cup you go to @tractorsupply where all of your Stanley Cup replica needs can be found! #smashville #standwithus A post shared by Burger Republic (@burger_republic) on May 30, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT