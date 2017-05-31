Alan Jackson to play free concert in downtown Nashville ahead of Game 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Alan Jackson will play a free concert on Lower Broadway on Saturday before the first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Jackson will take the stage at 4:45 p.m. as part of the “Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose.”

The concert stage will be at Fifth Avenue and Broadway facing the Cumberland River.

“This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville,” Jackson said. “As a fan, I’m proud to be included in their road to the Stanley Cup.”

Broadway will be closed between Fifth and Third avenues and large screens will be placed on stage and around the event site.

Lawn chairs and bags 12×12 and smaller will be allowed at Broadway Smash. No backpacks or coolers are permitted. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday and Monday nights.