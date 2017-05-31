49-year-old killed in Antioch motorcycle crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash with a stolen sedan Wednesday night in Antioch.

It happened on Mt. View Road near Baby Ruth Lane around 9:10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the sedan, which was reportedly stolen from the Nashville International Airport, crashed into the motorcycle, causing it to go into a ditch.

The rider, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police are searching for two young black men who were inside the sedan and ran away from the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.