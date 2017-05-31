4 injured after SUV turns in front of Clarksville city bus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were injured after Clarksville police say a juvenile driver turned in front of a city bus early Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the young driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was driving south in the left lane of traffic on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard as a Clarksville Transit System bus was heading the same direction in the right lane of traffic.

Police say the juvenile driver attempted to turn right onto Old Trenton Road and collided with the bus.

The impact forced the bus off of the road and into an embankment before the driver maintained control and brought it back onto the road. It then hit a large rock that was sitting in the road.

The Trailblazer also left the road and came to rest against the embankment.

The driver and two female passengers on the bus were injured, along with the driver of the SUV. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.