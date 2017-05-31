1 charged with robbing cell phone stores across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man, suspected in at least two armed robberies at Nashville-area mobile phone stores.

According to an affidavit, Timothy Farmer, 32, is accused of robbing the the Metro PCS on Mt. View Road in Antioch and the Boost Mobile in the 5700 block of Nolensville Pike at gunpoint.

Metro police reported Farmer went inside the Boost Mobile on Saturday, May 27, just after noon and held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash.

He reportedly got away with $400 in cash.

On May 20, police say he went to the Metro PCS with an accomplice, pointed a gun at store employees, and demanded cash.

Farmer was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and vandalism. His bond was set at $125,000.