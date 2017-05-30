Woman dies in crash at Bell Road intersection in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 71-year-old woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday at an intersection of Bell Road in Antioch.

Metro police say it happened when the driver of a Hyundai Accent was turning left onto Bell Road and collided with the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox.

Dirpa Chamlagai, 71, who was the passenger of the Accent, was killed. Police say the driver and two children ages 7 and 3 suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police say investigators have yet to determine who had the right of way.

Authorities also said there was no indication at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement. The investigation is ongoing.