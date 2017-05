NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chipotle has revealed what restaurants were impacted by a recent breach and several of those locations are in Middle Tennessee.

Stores in Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Franklin and Clarksville were all impacted, along with five restaurants in Nashville.

Chipotle said malware was discovered in its payment system and transactions between March 24 and April 18 could be impacted.

