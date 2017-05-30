Rash of crimes around Sango community has neighbors on edge

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have a warning after a string of crimes in and around the Sango community in Clarksville.

Emma Atkins told News 2 she is upset about what happened in her neighborhood after thieves broke into several cars.

Her neighbor was one of the victims.

“He had over a thousand dollars, $1,500, that he had gotten for graduation, and all of that was gone,” she said.

News 2 spoke with another woman who didn’t want to go on camera, but she said this week thieves stole a 9mm gun and two fully-loaded magazines out of her husband’s car.

“In this case, there really wasn’t even a serial number that they knew of. So there is a gun floating around that is really unidentifiable until a later time,” said Jim Knoll with the Clarksville Police Department.

Police told News 2 several other cars were also hit in another nearby subdivision.

“There was nine vehicles hit in that particular area and there were three guns taken out of those nine vehicles,” said Knoll.

Police say in the late spring and summer months, officers generally see an increase in property crimes. Many families spend time outside and leave their doors unlocked and garages open.

“We are not saying these people are right by breaking into vehicles, but they are looking for that easy stash. Looking for that thing they can get with the least amount of effort,” said Knoll.

Police are urging people to keep their cars locked at all times.

They are calling many of these instances crimes of opportunity because in more than 60 percent of car burglaries so far this year the cars were unlocked.