Preds fan who threw catfish onto ice during Game 1 faces charges in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – A Nashville Predators fan who is accused of throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night now faces charges.

According to the Pittsburgh Police Department, Jacob Waddell has been issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting a meeting.

Waddell was not taken into custody, but officials said he would have to return to Pittsburgh for a future hearing. That hearing date has not been set.

Waddell was immediately escorted from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, who is married to Preds captain Mike Fisher, tweeted Monday night that Waddell was her hero.

The hashtag #CatfishGuy was trending on Twitter following the incident.

The Predators fell to the Penguins 5-3 in Monday night’s game.