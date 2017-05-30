Police investigate attempted homicide in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are continuing to investigate an attempted homicide in Lewisburg.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Old Farmington Road around 1:30 a.m. last Friday.

Upon their arrival, they found Eric Young had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release, the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. The gunman is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

Young was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 931-359-3800 or 931-359-4044.