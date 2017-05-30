Police, DEA seize 5 lbs of heroin ‘destined for Nashville’s streets’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police worked alongside DEA agents to arrest four people and seize five pounds of heroin in Nashville.

According to a press release, an investigation showed two young women from San Diego– Brianda Zuniga-Ramirez, 22, and Evelyn Vasquez, 24—were paid to drive the drugs to Nashville.

Police say when they arrived they met with a convicted cocaine felon, Jeff Nelson, 45, and another man from San Diego, identified as Julio Garcia, 43.

As the meeting took place, law enforcement moved in and arrested all four.

In addition to the heroin, $2,000 cash was seized.

All four are charged with engaging in a heroin distribution conspiracy. Garcia’s bond is set at $250,000. Nelson’s bond is set at $76,000. Bond for the two women is set at $50,000 each.

Nashville heroin arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brianda Zuniga-Ramirez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Evelyn Vasquez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jeff Nelson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Julio Garcia (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)