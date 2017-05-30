Person pulled from water and rushed to hospital in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person washed away by a wave Monday at the Cedar Creek Recreational Area was rushed to a hospital after being found.

Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said several people approached a deputy working security at the recreation area who said the victim and another person were on top of a buoy in the shallow end of the swim area. Witnesses said a large wave came and knocked the two into the water. The victim went under and did not resurface.

The deputy and several other people searched the area for about 15 minutes before finding the victim. That person was given CPR and taken to a local hospital.

No information has been released about the victim’s condition.

