News 2 honors the life of Capt. Jeff Kuss 1 year later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, News 2 will pay tribute to the legacy of Captain Jeff Kuss one year after the tragic Blue Angels accident.

Anchor Samantha Fisher will take an in-depth look at the tragedy that took Kuss’ life and how it forever touched Middle Tennessee.

In the 30-minute special, you’ll hear emotional accounts from people who have been greatly impacted by the crash, including those behind efforts to keep his legacy alive here locally.

“Final Flight: The Blue Angels Tragedy One Year Later” airs Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on News 2.

Click here for complete coverage of the Blue Angels tragedy.