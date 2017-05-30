Nashville councilman does ride-along with police after rash of shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a particularly deadly month in a Nashville public housing complex, city leaders are looking to work with police on possible solutions.

At least five people have been shot on our near the sprawling Cayce Homes complex off South Eighth Street in the last two weeks.

There have been four murders on or near the property so far in 2017.

Brett Withers is Metro Council member for District 6, which includes the Cayce Homes. He’s been concerned about the heavy concentration of violence in the area.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Withers went out on a ride along on the 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift with patrol officer Michael Moss.

Withers says he’s convinced that officers’ familiarity with an area is key to policing a neighborhood like the Cayce property.

He agrees with Chief Steve Anderson, who has asked for extra officers to patrol Cayce Homes on foot and on bicycle.

“It just establishes more familiarity with folks,” said Withers. “They can nod and say hello, and just get to know the residents better and be more of an immediate presence in the area.”

Metro Housing has pledged to fund extra police officers to do that kind of community policing in the future.

The agency has also installed around 150 new surveillance cameras in Cayce Homes.